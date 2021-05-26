newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is ongoing. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Ellis; Rush A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 306 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Munjor, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Pfeifer and Munjor. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...2.50IN

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellis, KS
County
Rush County, KS
City
Pfeifer, KS
County
Ellis County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Northeastern Rush#Hail#Radar#Flying Debris#Tree Damage#Target Area#Immediate Severity#Vehicles#Shelter#Avoid Windows#Extreme Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Ness County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ness, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ness; Rush THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN RUSH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Rush County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RUSH COUNTY At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liebenthal, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Liebenthal. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hodgeman County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hodgeman, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hodgeman; Pawnee; Rush SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NESS...NORTHEASTERN HODGEMAN...NORTHWESTERN PAWNEE AND SOUTHWESTERN RUSH COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 831 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bazine, moving southwest at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bazine.
Edwards County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Ford, Hodgeman, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Hodgeman; Pawnee; Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FORD...HODGEMAN...PAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN RUSH AND NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES At 1120 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Olmitz to 6 miles southwest of Jetmore, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ford, Hodgeman, Pawnee, southeastern Rush and northwestern Edwards Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Ellis; Trego SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL TREGO AND WEST CENTRAL ELLIS COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 717 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near Ellis, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hays, Ellis, Yocemento and Riga. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for west central Kansas.