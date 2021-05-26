GALLERY: Indigenous Students United add to informational site along Baraboo Riverwalk
Members of Baraboo High School’s Indigenous Students United planted corn, beans and squash May 26 at the northeast corner of Circus World Museum’s parking lot on Water Street with representatives from the Sauk County Historical Society. They were working on continuing efforts to beautify the site and commemorate local Native American history, adding to a bench and two informational plaques the society installed last year for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.www.wiscnews.com