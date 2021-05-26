newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baraboo, WI

GALLERY: Indigenous Students United add to informational site along Baraboo Riverwalk

By Susan Endres
Wiscnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Baraboo High School’s Indigenous Students United planted corn, beans and squash May 26 at the northeast corner of Circus World Museum’s parking lot on Water Street with representatives from the Sauk County Historical Society. They were working on continuing efforts to beautify the site and commemorate local Native American history, adding to a bench and two informational plaques the society installed last year for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

www.wiscnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Baraboo, WI
County
Sauk County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Native American History#Water Street#Community#Street Parking#Native Peoples#Baraboo High School#Circus World Museum#Indigenous Peoples#Schs#The Ho Chunk Nation#Bhs#Baraboo Riverwalk#Gallery#Native Residents#Students#White Settlers#Native Plants#Teaching#Corn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Baraboo groups organize virtual community discussion on anti-Asian racism

In their latest community education event, the Baraboo Acts Coalition and its partners will spotlight the national issue of anti-Asian racism via virtual forum Thursday. Guest speaker Hee-Soo Jung, resident bishop in the United Methodist Church’s Wisconsin Annual Conference, will give a keynote address starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by a facilitated conversation among participants on the virtual platform Zoom. One of the organizers, Keri Olson, said Jung was the first person who came to her mind when coalition leaders were first talking about planning the program.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Baraboo to mark Memorial Day with limited event

After cancelling Memorial Day events for the first time in at least 80 years in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans in Baraboo have organized an observance for the day, though it will be smaller than the traditional fanfare. Phil Wedekind of the American Legion Post 26 announced the...
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

GALLERY: Walkthrough of West Baraboo Village Forest

The West Baraboo Village Forest, seen on May 12, 2021, is open to the public while the village seeks public input on potential future uses of the park near the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus. Hiking trails can be accessed from the prairie at the end of Zajak Drive, where a temporary gravel parking area has been set up. Another trail access is located across from the cemetery on Terrytown Road, but parking along the road is discouraged.
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

West Baraboo seeking public input on Village Forest park plans

The West Baraboo Village Forest is open for hikers, with newly accessible trails and towering red pines, as the village seeks public input on potential uses and future development there. Clerk/Treasurer Owen Mergen said the village purchased the forest property just north of the Baraboo DMV — known as the...
Wiscnews.com

FROSTMAN COLUMN: Get out and explore our local hidden gems

The shrill squawks echo across the prairie, undoubtedly from a member of the crane family, but this sound is different than the familiar sandhill cranes who grace our skies and fields this time of year. The sounds we hear are from one of the cranes you find at the International Crane Foundation, just north of Baraboo.
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Baraboo High School debuts virtual musical 'Study Hall Stories' Friday

The disappointment of practicing for months only to have Baraboo High School’s musical canceled the day before its scheduled premiere remains fresh in the minds of its cast and director, one of the reasons Amanda Lang worked to ensure an alternative this year. “I really wanted to do something with...
Prairie Du Sac, WIWiscnews.com

Optimists host fundraiser

Sauk Prairie Optimist Club will host its Burger, Brat and Bakery fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at Wyttenbach Meats, 1940 Prairie St., Prairie du Sac. Proceeds will be used to fund the club’s four scholarship donations to the Sauk Prairie High School Dollars for Scholars academic excellence program for graduating seniors.
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Recycle ag plastics in West Baraboo

The Sauk County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop off event from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 19 at the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, West Baraboo. Drop off silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags and hoop...
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

Vaccine clinics offered

Sauk County Public Health will host vaccine clinics offering the Johnson & Johnson one dose and Moderna two dose vaccines. Friday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: West Square Building basement, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: West Square Building basement, 505 Broadway, Baraboo.