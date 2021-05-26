newsbreak-logo
Rush County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is ongoing. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rush A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 306 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Munjor, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Pfeifer and Munjor. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...2.50IN

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-16 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ness; Rush THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN RUSH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Effective: 2021-05-16 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Rush County in central Kansas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly due to saturated ground from previous heavy rains as well as the current rain falling. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Crosse, Otis, Bison, Rush Center, Liebenthal, Timken, Loretta, Hargrave, Pfeifer and Shaffer. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Effective: 2021-05-14 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Ford; Hodgeman; Pawnee; Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FORD...HODGEMAN...PAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN RUSH AND NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES At 1120 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Olmitz to 6 miles southwest of Jetmore, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ford, Hodgeman, Pawnee, southeastern Rush and northwestern Edwards Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH