Severe Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is ongoing. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rush A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 306 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Munjor, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Pfeifer and Munjor. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...2.50IN