Severe Weather Statement issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Loudoun THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN CENTRAL MARYLAND...SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND NORTHEASTERN LOUDOUN COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.