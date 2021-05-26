Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY CENTRAL LOUDOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Maryland...and northern and northwestern Virginia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.