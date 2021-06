We’re proud to introduce a highly water resistant and breathable alternative to down sleeping bags. When you make a product that’s so fundamentally different from anything else out there, it requires a little extra explanation. Sure, it’s unique, but what makes it better than the other options available? That might be what comes to mind when you look at the new Ugly Bag™. Our newest piece of gear lives up to its name—we know we’re not going to win any style awards with this one, Herd. But allow us to explain why we think this sleeping bag is nothing short of revolutionary. We’re convinced that once you give it a go, you’ll be Team Ugly all the way.