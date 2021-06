LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A senior prank at East Lincoln High School that left the school and buses with damages Monday resulted in 12 students facing charges, deputies say. Officers responded to the school on Tuesday in response to the vandalism at the school. School officials reported buses and some interior areas of the school building had been covered with some type sticky substance and glitter, according to a news release. Deputies were also advised some type meat and eggs had been placed in the HVAC system on the roof of the school. The damages are estimated at approximately $5,000.