newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca, SC

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Seneca man on kidnapping and domestic violence charges

Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Walhalla, SC) An investigation into a May 2021 domestic violence incident has led to the arrest of a Seneca man on multiple charges, including Kidnapping and Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature. 49 year old Daniel Rey Denney of Evergreen Forest Drive was arrested yesterday on three outstanding...

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
Seneca, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Walhalla, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence#Surety#County Sheriff#Aggravated Assault#Criminal Charges#The Assault#Ocso#Sc#Evergreen Forest Drive#Arrests#Arrest Warrants#Multiple Charges#Man#Deputy#Commission#Treatment#Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Audacy

Off-duty deputy carjacked, gun stolen

An Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was carjacked shortly before midnight May 27. The thief stole the deputy's personal vehicle, but also got her service weapon, WWL-TV reports. The crime happened around 11:30 p.m. near I-610 and Franklin Ave. According to police, two suspects were involved. One suspect, armed with...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Audacy

Police search for Detroit man missing since May 10

DETROIT (WWJ) Detroit Police are calling on the public’s help to find a missing man, who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly three weeks. At the time of the conversation, he told her he was at his home on W. Outer Drive near 7 Mile (4900 block). No one has seen or heard from him since.
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Fatal accident victim was Oconee businessman

The head of a small operation within the Oconee Business Center in Walhalla lost his life last week in a traffic accident on highway 11 in Greenville County. His wife survived the accident. The death May 13 of Dana Todd, a Keowee Key resident, is being mourned locally—especially by Dave Eldridge of the Tri-County Entrepreneurial Development Corporation. Eldridge counted the 58-year old Todd a personal friend, and he championed the strides that Todd’s Vermon company has made in producing ultrasonic probes. Though small in size, Vermon is an example of a successful start-up company which has a connection with French businessmen. Todd died in a highway 11 accident at Marietta. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said, “On Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 our office responded to Highway 11 and Danna View Court for a traffic collision involving two vehicles. The driver in one of the vehicles, identified as 58-year old Dana Todd, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after the arrival of EMS. An external examination on Thursday, May 13, 2021 determined the cause of death to be due to blunt force trauma. Manner of death is accidental.”
Westminster, SCwsnwradio.com

Man Jailed on Kidnapping and Assault Charges

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster man yesterday on two counts of Kidnapping in regards to a weekend incident. 44 year old Jason Bradley Hughes of Sandifer Boulevard was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 11:46pm Tuesday. Hughes was also charged with one count of Assault and Battery – 2nd Degree.
Anderson, SCwsnwradio.com

MAN WANTED IN OCONEE COUNTY DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUND

Anderson, SC – Greg Shore, Coroner advised that his office is currently investigating the death of a man that was apparently being sought by Oconee County Law Enforcement in connection to an outstanding warrant and was found last night with a gunshot wound. Anderson Police Department, Anderson Fire Department and...
Oconee County, SCFOX Carolina

OCSO announces they are recognizing National Police Week

OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that they are recognizing and commemorating May 9- 15 as National Police Week and Saturday as Peace Officers Memorial Day. Deputies say that as part of this recognition, the Oconee County Council issued a proclamation last Tuesday recognizing...
Oconee County, SCWYFF4.com

New details released in search for missing Oconee County teen

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in the search for a missing teenager from Walhalla. Investigators say they are looking for 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood. They said Ariel left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10 p.m. May 4 and 7 a.m. May 5. Family members...
Walhalla, SCwsnwradio.com

OCSO Searching For Teen Reported Missing From Walhalla

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help today in locating a missing Walhalla teenager. Investigators are seeking the whereabouts of 13 year old Ariel Ray Underwood. Ariel left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10pm on May 4th and 7am on May 5th. Family members reported Arial missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning.
Walhalla, SCFOX Carolina

Deputies locate 13-year-old from Walhalla, 15-year-old boyfriend flees scene

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they found Ariel Ray Underwood, a previously missing juvenile. Underwood was found with 15-year-old Bryson Joe Perry, who deputies identified as her boyfriend. Deputies say that they were located at a business on Highway 11 near I-85 and Fair play. Deputies were called to the business location after a call around 7:15 P.M said that the the two missing juveniles were possibly there.
Oconee County, SCwsnwradio.com

More Charges Filed Against NC Man by OCSO

You’ll recall that we told you about the arrest late last week of 34 year old Christopher Nathan Stephens from Whittier, NC by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Stephens was charged with three counts of Safecracking in regards to the break-in and opening of money lock boxes, with the intent to commit a larceny, at two Oconee County owned recreation areas on April 29th.