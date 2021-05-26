newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, NC

Pedestrian struck by Salisbury Police officer’s car dies

By Ben Stansell
Salisbury Post
 3 days ago

SALISBURY — A man who was struck by a Salisbury Police officer’s car last week has died from injuries sustained during the accident. Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries on Friday. The police department confirmed his death by issuing a news release following an inquiry from the Post on Wednesday.

salisburypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Spencer, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Salisbury, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crash#No Charges In Crash#Police Lights#Street Lights#Post#N C Highway Patrol#Officer Jones#Man#Concord Road#Gold Hill Drive#Suicide#Officer B W Jones#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

SALISBURY — A 29-year-old man overdosed on drugs at Piedmont Correctional Institute while transferring into the prison. Salisbury Police say Clint W. Hicks, 29, was being transferred into Piedmont Correctional Institute in Salisbury from McDowell County when he overdosed. He was treated by the prison’s medical staff before being transported to the emergency room at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for further treatment. Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said Hicks is expected to be OK.
Salisbury, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Firefighters Respond To A Two-Vehicle Wreck In Salisbury, 2 Injured

SALISBURY, N.C. — Firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Sunday that they say landed three individuals in emergency care. Fire officials say one SUV rolled over on Old Mocksville Road near Hickory Drive on May 16th, leaving two people with minor injuries. Officials say...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

SALISBURY — One man was hospitalized and another arrested after a stabbing incident Wednesday on Castor Road. Jason Clinton Tucker, 47, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and given a $7,500 bond for allegedly stabbing a 40-year-old man early Tuesday in the 9200 block of Castor Road.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Rowan County, NCWBTV

Man charged with stabbing his brother in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family argument ended in bloodshed when one man stabbed his brother, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Jason Clinton Tucker, 47, was charged on Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond was set at $7500. Details in...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Man faces new charge of attempted murder for father’s shooting

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces a new charge for the August shooting of his father. Eugene Alexander Monroe, 39, was indicted and arrested Wednesday on a new charged of attempted first-degree murder for shooting and hospitalizing his father in an Aug. 13 incident at 902 Celebration Drive. The shooting occurred after an argument at the home turned physical.
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Two more charged for operating illegal gambling businesses

SALISBURY — Orange County authorities arrested two Concord residents last week as part of a Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigation into illegal gambling operations. Dharminkumar Ramsehbahi Patel, 30, and Darshitkumar Yogeshbhai Patel, 35, face several felony and misdemeanor gambling charges, including operating a video game machine, unlawful game promotions and operating slot machines. They’re part of a growing list of people facing charges for their involvement in so-called “fish arcade” businesses, which get their name because of the animals depicted in the games.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

No injuries after car shot eight times on Old Concord Road

SALISBURY — No one was injured late Tuesday when a vehicle was riddled with bullet holes while at the intersection of Old Concord Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The vehicle, containing a driver and two passengers, was struck by eight bullets around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Lt. Justin Crews...
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

One charged, another dead on most wanted list

SALISBURY — One of four men added to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list on Friday has been charged and a second is dead. Deangelo Miller, a 48-year-old East Spencer man, was wanted on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He was taken into custody 1:54 p.m. Monday at 6701 Statesville Blvd.
Rowan County, NCWBTV

Habitual felon will spend at least 8 years in prison

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Jason Emmanuel Roebuck of Salisbury was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and his status as a habitual felon, according to a press release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.
Salisbury, NCWBTV

Two displaced after tree falls on house in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No injuries were reported but two people were displaced after a tree fell onto their home. It happened Wednesday night at a home in the 1700 block of N. Main Street in Salisbury. Officials said that recent rains may have saturated the ground around the roots.