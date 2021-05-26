newsbreak-logo
On Deck: First Place New York Mets, with deGrom Projected to Start, Host Second Place Atlanta Braves on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell May 30

By Sharon Sobestanovich
espnpressroom.com
 3 days ago

Defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers Visit Astros Tonight on Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire. The first place New York Mets, with Jacob deGrom projected to take the mound, will host the second place Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell on May 30 at 7 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on ESPN. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will call the action over the airwaves on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 6 p.m.

espnpressroom.com
