Grizzly (Blu-ray Review)

To use Edgar Allen Poe as the basis for your narrative is not exactly a bad call. Such a figure did not gain icon status for lack of talent, after all. It is all in the execution where it is truly determined if your flight of fancy was just a pretentious exercise or if you have what it takes to mold well-worn text into something necessary. While not credited on screen as the inspiration, first time feature director Patrick Picard uses the classic “The Fall of the House of Usher” as the foundation for his dreamlike story that reeks of isolation and regret. Rather than some craggy manor dripping with opulence, this modern tale – that still maintains an uneasy timelessness about it – is set in a mid-century modernist equivocation. As much of a character in this narrative as any other, this house is somehow concurrently a bastion of wealth to some and a reminder of the impermanence of life to others. It seems like an awfully big place for only two people, so it is not so odd to Francis (Liam Aiken) when he is called upon to come stay with a long-lost friend for an undetermined period of time.