ROCKS Act Approved in EPW Committee

By Rock Products News
rockproducts.com
 3 days ago

The Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee successfully approved, by a vote of 20-0, its bipartisan Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021, which includes S. 1672, the Rebuilding Our Communities by Keeping Aggregates Sustainable (ROCKS) Act. “The Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 is the result of months of...

rockproducts.com
