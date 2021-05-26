newsbreak-logo
Port Byron school district brings in school resource officer

By The Citizen staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former member of the Auburn Police Department is patrolling the facilities of the Port Byron Central School District. Mike Roden began the school resource officer position in April, according to a news release from the Port Byron website. Roden retired from the APD in 2018. He has certification as...

