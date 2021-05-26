Elvis Presley: How the King Recovered From a Near Devastating Childhood Illness

A surfaced interview with Elvis Presley’s father, Vernon, reveals his father opening up about when his son battled a catastrophic illness.

In an unearthed interview from Good Housekeeper in 1978, Vernon opened up about Elvis’ childhood and his talents.

Looking back on his son’s younger years, Vernon said there was one terrifying time in Elvis’ life when doctors diagnosed him with severe tonsillitis. At the time, he and Elvis’ mother, Gladys, thought they would lose their only son. They had already lost another son: Elvis’ twin brother, Jesse, was stillborn.

“There was a terrible day when Elvis was about six years old,” he said. “He had developed acute tonsillitis with such high fever. He was on the verge of convulsions.”

Gladys and I were afraid that we were going to lose him. Even our doctor admitted that it was hopeless,” Vernon recalled. “I can’t do anything else. Maybe you should call another doctor. That, in effect, is what we did, because my wife and I turned in prayer to the greatest healer of all, God.”

Elvis Presley’s Father on His Illness: ‘God Had Worked the Miracle We’d Asked For’

According to Vernon, he and Gladys put all their trust in God and prayed that their son would recover. “I do believe in prayer,” he said. “I do believe in miracles, so that day I prayed to God that He would miraculously heal our child. My wife and I prayed together and separately, and by that night, I could see that Elvis was better.”

He added, “God had worked the miracle we’d asked for, again reassuring me that our son’s life was special.”

Vernon said he and Gladys had placed their faith in God and prayed for Elvis’ recovery. “I do believe in prayer,” he said. “I do believe in miracles, so that day, I prayed to God that He would miraculously heal our child.”

He continued: “My wife and I prayed together and separately, and by that night, I could see that Elvis was better. God had worked the miracle we’d asked for, again reassuring me that our son’s life was special,” he added.

“I’ve concluded that it wouldn’t have been, because I believe Elvis’ career and contribution to the world were fated from the first. During his early life, certain things happened which convinced me that God had given my wife and me a very special child for whom He had some very special plans.”

Thankfully, their son would become one of the most prominent music icons in history, changing the rock’ n’ roll genre unlike anyone else.