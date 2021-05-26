Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, VA

Warren supervisors delay action on Sheetz rezoning

By Alex Bridges The Northern Virginia Daily
Northern Virginia Daily
 9 days ago

Warren County supervisors put off reconsidering a rezoning request they denied in February that would bring a Sheetz to Linden. The Board of Supervisors held a public hearing at a special meeting on Tuesday to reconsider a rezoning request for Dudding Commercial Development LLC. The developer seeks to rezone approximately 6.45 acres from agricultural to commercial use for a Sheetz convenience store and gas station. The property lies on Apple Mountain Road north of Interstate 66.

www.nvdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, VA
Government
County
Warren County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Linden, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chairman#Deputy Chairman#Property Development#Vice Chairman#The Board Of Supervisors#The School Board#Warren County Supervisors#Reconsideration#Hearing#Developer#Cheryl#Commercial Development#Safety#Convenience Store#February#Gas#Noise#Email Messages#Sheetz Rezoning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

County ponders off-hour citizen misuse of trash convenience sites

While the Warren County Board of Supervisors tries to figure out where it stands with the Town of Front Royal as far as threatened fees to compensate the Town for additional costs tied to direct shipment of treated sewage to the Page County landfill, during its May 11 meeting Public Works Director Mike Berry briefed them over problems with after-hour citizen disposal of trash at County solid waste convenience sites. Also, on the table for discussion, last Tuesday were increased funding needs to adequately staff Chester Gap Fire & Rescue Company 9. See that discussion in a forthcoming related story.
Warren County, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Warren County planners back rental permit requests

The Warren County Planning Commission endorsed several tourist rentals and guesthouse permits this week. Chairman Robert E. Myers, Vice Chairman Hugh B. Henry and commissioners Joseph Longo and Scott Kersjes attended the meeting. Commissioners voted 4-0 in favor of a motion to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve the...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
pilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia StateAZFamily

The VA is getting billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a large backlog of disability claims piled up with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Still, there is relief in sight for veterans who are waiting on decisions about their claims, 3 On Your Side has learned. Through the American Rescue Plan,...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Winchester Star

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
newtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

River clean up with the Rotary Club of Warren County

Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Warren County set out Saturday to clean up the Shenandoah! They collected trash along the shoreline, including multiple tires. Let’s all try to keep the waters clean! This river has taken care of us for decades… let’s return the favor and keep her trash free.
Warren County, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Sheriff: County, town share blame in dumping probe

Warren County and Front Royal share responsibility for the town dumping illegal waste at a local facility, Sheriff Mark A. Butler said this week. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed its investigation into claims that Front Royal employees dumped sludge in violation of local and state regulations. Butler says county...
Warren County, VAtheriver953.com

FRWC EDA hold a closed door meeting tomorrow 5/11

The next Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) meeting will include a closed door session. The closed door session will be with EDA’s Board of Directors and Warren County Board of Supervisors for consultation with legal counsel. The topic will pertain to actual or probable litigation and the...
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

DEQ ID’s disputed transfer station waste as acceptable materials with possible odor issues that could be rejected

A Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) inspection of the Town of Front Royal’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in reaction to an inquiry by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office regarding suspicions of untreated sewage at the Bentonville transfer Station appears to have cleared the Town of any wrongdoing. Reports regarding the transfer station at tonight’s Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting by both Sheriff Mark Butler and County Public Works Director Mike Berry may add additional light on the matter.
Richmond, VAroyalexaminer.com

Price gouging protections in effect following State of Emergency declaration

RICHMOND (May 12, 2021) – In response to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack that has disrupted gasoline supply throughout the Commonwealth, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency. “This...
Warren County, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Free consulting services offered to Warren County businesses

The Town of Front Royal and the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce have partnered with local business consulting specialist Herb Melrath to offer free consulting services to small businesses in Warren County. The services are free to any small business owner within Warren County and will be tailored to...
Warren County, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Happy Creek Road closures to begin June 17

Construction on Happy Creek Road in Warren County and lane closures should begin in mid-June, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. VDOT recently awarded a $1.73-million contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC, of Strasburg, to make safety improvements on Happy Creek Road from the Front Royal town limits beyond the railroad crossing to Manassas Run Road. The contract calls for the company to complete the project in December.
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Robert Hupman and Meghan Bowers, Humane Society of Warren County

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Robert Hupman and Meghan Bowers about an upcoming event benefiting the Humane Society of Warren County. The Rough, Tough, and Scruffy River Weekend is a fundraising event for the Humane Society of Warren County. They will be kicking off the canoe season with live boat racing, music, beer, Ax throwing, food, and a silent auction.