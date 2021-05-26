newsbreak-logo
Kim Kardashian scraps new ‘Royal Runaways’ section of phone game amid backlash

By Lee Brown
Page Six
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian ordered her cellphone game to ditch a new section featuring a prince and his actress bride quitting a royal family — after she was accused of cashing in on Megxit. The reality TV star’s “Hollywood” recently introduced a ginger-haired prince and his darker-skinned wife who quit his “cold...

