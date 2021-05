EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's been a challenging time for many people. Especially doctors and nurses who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic for more than a year. "Our numbers are getting better. Vaccinations are doing their jobs. Our numbers are down here in the hospital. Lehigh Valley always posts the downward trend and we are in a downward trend right now so I think we just need to keep doing what we are doing and hopefully, we will be somewhat back to normal shortly," said Samantha Rhinesmith, LVH-Pocono Nurse.