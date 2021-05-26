Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mozart’s Music Reduces Epilepsy More Than Haydn’s

By Sharon Kelly
udiscovermusic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListening to classical music has a wide range of health benefits including lowering blood pressure, reducing stress and improving the quality of sleep – but is some music more healing than others? Czech scientists tested the impact of listening to Mozart and Haydn on epileptic patients and found that listening to Mozart was more effective than Haydn’s in treating epilepsy. The results of their study have been published in the European Journal of Neurology.

www.udiscovermusic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epilepsy#Classical Music#Women And Men#Brain Health#The Brain#Mental Health#World Music#Czech#The University Of Pisa#Mozart Effect#Ceitec#Compositions#Epileptic Patients#Epileptic Activity#Sleep#Epileptic Discharges#Beneficial Side Effects#Stress#Doctors#Non Invasive Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Utah Statetheutahreview.com

Many gifts of emotional highs in Utah Symphony’s season closer with music by Montgomery, Schönberg, Mozart, Copland

There is an invigorating appeal in listening to music for string orchestra composed by a violinist whose instincts elicit a blast of colors, textures, lyricism and effects from an instrumental category with which she is familiar. The Utah Symphony’s performance of Jessie Montgomery’s Strum in the closing concert of a season with unique circumstances was the proper opener for a program, which produced numerous emotional highs, with Thierry Fischer as conductor.
MusicThe Guardian

Mozart may not make your children smarter, but music is a balm for their souls

The idea that listening to Mozart makes babies smarter surfaced in the 1990s in a study published in Nature: a dubious theory, though naturally I tried it on my young, leaving us exhausted but, surely, super-alert. How the results compared with those of the Italian buffaloes whose mozzarella reportedly improved after exposure to Mozart I’ll never know. Disappointingly, the “Mozart effect” theory has long been discredited: his music may bring you joy but it won’t raise your IQ.
Detroit, MIMorning Sun

DSO features Mozart, Britten, Schubert and more this weekend

Guest conductor Kent Nagano leads the Detroit Symphony Orchestra through a virtual concert featuring pieces by Mozart, Britten and Arvo Part at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 from Orchestra Hall. Tickets via dso.org. The pervious night's performance, featuring works by Schubert and Toshio Hosokawa, is also streaming via the site.
Musicwfit.org

Mozart's Attic Sunday May 23rd at 6:00 p.m.

It was in 1896 that Richard Strauss tried to express Friedrich Nietzsche’s philosophies through music. 72 years later, Stanley Kubrick chose Also Sprach Zarathustra as the introductory theme for his science-fiction movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Strauss’s music was suddenly all over the world. We’ll go light on the...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

After 15 Years, Deep Brain Stimulation Still Effective in People with Parkinson’s

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL 4 P.M . ET, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2, 2021. Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – Deep brain stimulation continues to be effective in people with Parkinson’s disease 15 years after the device is implanted, according to a study published in the June 2, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Researchers found that compared to before deep brain stimulation, study participants continued to experience significant improvement in motor symptoms, which are symptoms that affect movement, as well as a reduction in medications 15 years later.
Diseases & Treatmentscolisticspharmacy.com

Patient Resources

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parkinson's disease patients can get symptom relief with deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy that lasts over the long term, a new study shows. Over 15 years, patients who received DBS, which requires surgical... 26 May. Shoulder Pain Can Plague Wheelchair Users, But Their...
Science4state.news

Novel nano-encapsulation approach for efficient dopamine delivery in Parkinson's treatment

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a common neurodegenerative disorder caused by the death of dopaminergic neurons in a part of the brain (known as substantia nigra pars compacta), which leads to a deficit of dopamine (DA), one of the main neurotransmitters active in the central nervous system. Symptomatic treatment focuses on increasing the concentration of dopamine into the brain.
Diseases & Treatmentsthegirlsun.com

Dementia symptoms: Nine cognitive troubles indicative of early stage Alzheimer's

Research from the charity Dementia UK stated that these brain changes can occur up to a decade before outward symptoms of the condition emerge. Would you know what to look out for? One of the most common cognitive signs of Alzheimer’s is “memory loss that disrupts daily life”, said the Alzheimer’s Association. This is usually picked up when recently learned information is forgotten for good.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation Persist in Parkinson Disease

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Parkinson disease (PD), deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) is effective beyond 15 years after implantation, according to a study published online June 2 in Neurology. Francesco Bove, M.D., from CHU Grenoble Alpes in France, and colleagues used...
Sciencefox40jackson.com

Study unpacks how LSD lowers brain’s barriers

In 1957, when the British psychiatrist Humprhey Osmond was looking to coin a word for the mind-bending effects of LSD, he wrote a letter to his friend Aldous Huxley. The “Brave New World” author — who had also written a book called “The Doors of Perception” detailing his experiences with the hallucinogenic drug mescaline — suggested to Osmond the word “phanerothyme” — taken from the Greek for “to show” and “spirit.” Osmond didn’t think this was at all pleasant-sounding, so he made a counter proposal, built from the Greek words for “soul” and “manifest” — psychedelic.
Diseases & Treatmentsptproductsonline.com

This is How Parkinson’s Spreads in the Brain, Researchers Suggest

Entangled proteins in brain cells enable Parkinson’s disease to spread, according to researchers from the University of Guelph, in Cell Reports. This discovery may ultimately help researchers devise new therapies and improve quality of life for people with the neurodegenerative disease, according to a media release from University of Guelph.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Tick for insomnia treatment

If insomnia keeps you awake at night, Flinders University researchers recommend a trip to the doctor - not for a sleeping pill prescription but for a short course of intensive behavioural therapy. Researchers have developed new clinical guidelines for Australian doctors to give family GPs insights into the most effective...
Sciencefordham.edu

Biology Grad Student Lauded for Research into Brain Chemistry

Devin Rocks is still at least a year away from earning his Ph.D. in biology. But the Rockaway Park, Queens, native is already making a splash in the academic world, thanks to his work examining the role that fluctuating sex hormones can have on mental disorders such as anxiety and depression.
Scienceptproductsonline.com

This Links TBI to Neurodegenerative Disease, Scientists Say

Scientists suggest a potential mechanism for how traumatic brain injury leads to neurodegenerative diseases, according to a study in fruit flies, and rat and human brain tissue, published in eLife. The results could aid the development of treatments that halt the progression of cell damage after brain injury, which can...
MusicNME

Listen to Girli’s emotive new song ‘More Than A Friend’

Girli has released an emotive new song called ‘More Than A Friend’ – you can listen to it below. The track, which was released yesterday (May 28), follows the story of a character who falls for her friend but the feelings aren’t reciprocated. Speaking about the song, Girli – aka...
Technologylabroots.com

Activating Neurons in the Brain with a Combo of Ultrasound & Genetics

Devices that can stimulate deep regions of the brain have been in development as treatment options for disorders like epilepsy and Parkinson's disease, but they need to be surgically implanted and left in place. Researchers are trying to create a less invasive method for triggering activity in neurons that are involved in the control of motor function. Now reporting in Brain Stimulation, a team of scientists is finding success in a technique that combines ultrasound and genetic technologies. The tool has been called sonothermogenetics.
Mental HealthINFORUM

Health Fusion: Depression and late sleeper connection

OK, now I am really going to try to change my night owl ways. A study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry shows waking up just one hour earlier may reduce your risk of major depression by 23%. After studying 840,000 people, the researchers found that a person's chronotype —...