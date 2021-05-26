Mozart’s Music Reduces Epilepsy More Than Haydn’s
Listening to classical music has a wide range of health benefits including lowering blood pressure, reducing stress and improving the quality of sleep – but is some music more healing than others? Czech scientists tested the impact of listening to Mozart and Haydn on epileptic patients and found that listening to Mozart was more effective than Haydn’s in treating epilepsy. The results of their study have been published in the European Journal of Neurology.www.udiscovermusic.com