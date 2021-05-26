Mozart’s Music Reduces Epilepsy More Than Haydn’s

In 1957, when the British psychiatrist Humprhey Osmond was looking to coin a word for the mind-bending effects of LSD, he wrote a letter to his friend Aldous Huxley. The “Brave New World” author — who had also written a book called “The Doors of Perception” detailing his experiences with the hallucinogenic drug mescaline — suggested to Osmond the word “phanerothyme” — taken from the Greek for “to show” and “spirit.” Osmond didn’t think this was at all pleasant-sounding, so he made a counter proposal, built from the Greek words for “soul” and “manifest” — psychedelic.