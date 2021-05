Kentucky 4-H Shooting Sports began in 1988 and is a nationally recognized program that focuses on fostering life skills and positive youth development through healthy competition, service, leadership and education. There are a variety of disciplines offered within the 4-H program including archery, muzzleloader, pistol (air & .22 caliber), rifle (air & .22 caliber), and shotgun, all of which are taught by a State Certified Instructor. Shooting Sports is open to youth, 9 to 18 years of based on their age as of Jan. 1, 2021.