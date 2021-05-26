Cancel
Pleasantville, NJ

Some Pleasantville students to return to classrooms before end of school year

By Claire Lowe
Atlantic City Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANTVILLE — Students in the city will be returning to the classroom before summer, after all. The school board on Tuesday, during an emergency meeting, voted to amend its return to school plan to allow English language learners and self-contained special education students to return to their respective buildings June 1 on Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of the school year, June 17. General education students will remain virtual.

