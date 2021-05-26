Some Pleasantville students to return to classrooms before end of school year
PLEASANTVILLE — Students in the city will be returning to the classroom before summer, after all. The school board on Tuesday, during an emergency meeting, voted to amend its return to school plan to allow English language learners and self-contained special education students to return to their respective buildings June 1 on Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of the school year, June 17. General education students will remain virtual.pressofatlanticcity.com