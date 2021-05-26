newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Boys: Amazon Studios actually created Planet Vought in Los Angeles, and you're invited

By Tara Bennett
syfy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember in Season 2 of The Boys, when Homelander (Antony Starr) took his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), to the supe-themed restaurant Planet Vought? The pair were still getting adjusted to their father-son dynamic, so at Stormfront's (Aya Cash) prompting, Homelander takes his son out to the restaurant for some bonding. Of course, Homelander fans ended up making it more traumatic than intended for the poor kid, but weirdly enough, if you are in the Los Angeles area June 4 - 6, you could be one of those fans.

www.syfy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Ryan
Person
Eric Kripke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Vought#The Boys#Amazon Exclusive#Grand Opening#Stormfront#Amazon Prime Video#Planet Vought Hollywood#Themed Food#Hollywood Palladium#Universe#Homelander Fans#Visuals#Showrunner Eric Kripke#Brand Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Businessmxdwn.com

Amazon Eyeing Purchase of MGM Studios

Another classic film studio may be consolidated into a major corporation once again, as Amazon is currently in talks to acquire MGM Studios according to a report from CNN. Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer Studios was founded in 1924 and was one of the key names in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Amazon has...
TV SeriesDecider

7 Shows Like ‘The Boys’ To Watch If You Love The Amazon Show

So, you think you’ve seen every superhero show out there? Let me assure you, you haven’t. Luckily, we are living in the golden age of comic book adaptations. If you finished the second season of The Boys and are in desperate need of a tide me over while you await Season 3, we’ve got you covered.
BusinessNew York Post

Amazon buys MGM Studios for $8.45B in Hollywood mega deal

Amazon is ready for its closeup. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it has purchased MGM Studios — once one of Hollywood’s Big Five major production and distribution companies until it fell into bankruptcy in the 21st century. It’s Amazon’s biggest acquisition since it bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in...
MoviesPolygon

17 great movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon at the end of May 2021

The end of the month means a fresh new crop of interesting films coming to platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime — but it also means scrambling to say goodbye to all the great movies you forgot about or always meant to get around to but didn’t. You’re looking for the good stuff and you don’t have a lot of time. We get it; we got you covered.
RestaurantsCollider

‘The Boys’ Planet Vought Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to Hollywood

The Boys is becoming a reality, as Amazon is bringing the Planet Vaught to Hollywood this summer in a pop-up restaurant that replicates the popular dining spot seen in the gritty superhero series. Dubbed a drive-thru restaurant, the limited-time event opens from June 4-6 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los...
TV & VideosComicBook

The Boys Season 3 Launches Vought Social Accounts Promoting Jensen Ackles' Debut as Soldier Boy

To mark the start of Memorial Day weekend, Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has launched a new viral social account for the fictional Vought International company and with it a tease of Jensen Ackles' new character from the series. We previously learned that the former Supernatural star would take on the role of Soldier Boy, a Captain America-like parody in the original comic book series, and the official Vought account offered a tease of his superhero costume including the caption: "He was brave, he was bold, he was a hero. As we head into the weekend, here’s a look back at one of Vought’s greatest heroes, Soldier Boy."
Los Angeles, CAoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Los Angeles

Los Angeles is the home of Los Angeles electronic dance music. The city has been known for its music for decades. In fact, it is often referred to as the “EDM capital” of the world. There are a lot of recording studios based in Los Angeles. This makes it easier for artists looking to release their music and promote themselves to be able to do so.
TV & VideosScreendaily

Amazon Studios Italy slate includes two new scripted series

Indigo Films’ Bad Guy, a modern mafia take on The Count Of Monte Cristo, was among the new Italian original productions unveiled by Amazon Studios at its Prime Video Presents Italy event on Wednesday (May 27). The series starts shooting in July and will be directed by Giuseppe Stasi and...
TV SeriesCNET

Paramount Plus: Shows, movies and everything else about CBS All Access' revamp

Paramount Plus, which launched in March as the replacement for CBS All Access, will be the first place to stream A Quiet Place Part 2 late this summer -- but not now. Paramount Plus doesn't stream movies the same day they hit theaters, but the Quiet Place sequel is supposed to land on the service a month and a half later. Still, Paramount Plus has its own movies, shows and a wave of nostalgic reboots -- like iCarly, Frasier and Rugrats -- in the pipeline.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon in June

If you want to celebrate the arrival of summer by staying inside and watching stuff on TV, far be it for us to judge you. There are a lot of new movies and TV shows to check out on Amazon in June, the biggest being the seventh and final season of the Boschiest show on TV, Bosch,which premieres on June 25. Season 2 of the Anna Paquin dramedy Flack is set to premiere on June 11, and the new Brazilian crime series, Dom, premieres on June 4.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Boys Season 3: Vought Remembers Soldier Boy with Comic Book Honor

The run of good news and even better teasers that's been coming from the folks behind Amazon Prime's third season of The Boys continued on Friday. Previously, we learned of showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke's explosive opinion on the director cut of the Craig Rosenberg-directed S03E01 "Payback"- saying viewers are in for "…something really special. And insane. And special." Well, we know one of the biggest reasons why this season will be "something really special" is the addition of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Vought International's "original supe" Soldier Boy- and now we're getting a look at him. Well, at least in comic book form.
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Amazon acquires Val Kilmer doc from A24

Amazon Studios has acquired US and Latin American rights to the documentary Val. From directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo, this is the first feature in the slate of documentaries and doc-series being produced by A24, whose nonfiction arm is led by Ben Cotner. Producers include Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, TwainMania’s Val Kilmer, Ali Alborzi and Brad Koepenick, Leo Scott of Cartel Films, and Ting Poo.
MoviesSFGate

Val Kilmer Documentary in the Works From Amazon Studios, A24

In perhaps the biggest news from Amazon this week, the studio has acquired a new documentary about the life and times of Val Kilmer. (We kid; the top story is its pending acquisition of MGM.) But “Val,” a chronicle of the method actor behind “The Doors” and “Top Gun,” also ranks as a buzzy purchase as Amazon makes moves to compete in the streaming wars.