Pico Max Is a New Kind of Indoor Garden Kit for Herbs and More

There’s something beautiful about stepping out into your garden and breathing in the scents of herbs. The many different fragrances can create a multi-sensory playground, where they can be harvested for cooking or simply enjoyed for their flowers, structure and scent, making your garden the perfect space to unwind. At the RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park you will find an abundance of fragrant flowers and herbs for you to peruse. For his Breathe Easy garden at this summer’s Tatton event, garden designer Peter Lloyd has used herbs to show visitors how they can help mindfulness while growing their own food at the same time. Continuing our series offering advice on a range of gardening topics, Peter offers his selection of favourite fragrant herbs for your garden.