newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Middleton Broke Her Monochromatic Style Streak With a Very Good Coat

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEschewing all blue and head-to-toe tan, Kate Middleton wore a multi-color plaid coat with bold gold buttons to a drive-in screening of Cruella in Scotland. She and Prince William are still on a royal tour of Scotland, People reports, and they arrived at the event in a 1966 2A Land Rover, a sweet homage to the late Prince Philip, who loved the carmaker so much that he arranged for a special customized Land Rover to carry his coffin at his funeral. Kate and William arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the event, which thanked National Health Service workers for their hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.instyle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Kate Middleton Style#Kate Style#Disney Style#Cruella#Land Rover#National Health Service#Holland Cooper#The Daily Mail#Dress#Bold Gold Buttons#Green#Streak#Brand#Holyroodhouse#Fantastic Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Scotland
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashiontownandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Went Out in Matching Navy Outfits Because Why Not

Kate Middleton and Prince William went out for a joint event today at The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton, and they continued a longtime practice of theirs: couple dressing. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore matching navy outfits to the event. William was in a dark sweater, light blue collared top, navy blazer, and trousers. Kate wore a white collared top, polka dot blue blouse, a long navy Catherine Walker coat, and trousers with heels.
Beauty & Fashionaudacy.com

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana cobalt blue blazer and skirt

Kate Middleton stunned in an all-blue outfit that channeled the style of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. According to Good Morning America, on a recent trip to Scotland, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a Tailored Double Breasted Blazer from Zara. The royal also was seen with a pleated skirt while pairing the outfit with tan suede heels and a clutch.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prince William adheres to a “stricter” dress code than Kate Middleton

Many Britons were surprised to look at the prince’s biceps when he was vaccinated, as they are always covered. Prince William is reportedly subject to an even stricter royal dress code than Kate Middleton, experts say. The claim was presented by Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mulshine.
Mental Healthcompsmag.com

Watch the video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s mental health minute

This radio segment finishes out the Duke and Duchess’s slew of activities for Mental Health Awareness week. Yesterday, the pair visited three organizations in Wolverhampton, all of which support mental wellbeing in various ways. The royals engaged with young people aided by the groups and got to have some fun, playing ping pong and interacting with support animals. Beckham also encouraged citizens in “Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years.” Annie Goldsmith.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

How to get the Duchess of Cambridge's look with easy outfit ideas

It's time to get some style inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate never fails to look chic, whether she is dressing up for a smart engagement or stepping out in more casual attire. To recreate Kate's style, it's all about investing in your capsule wardrobe. Think simple, elegant and...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton's childhood home cost 6x UK average house price

Growing up, Kate Middleton lived in a £1.5million property named Oak Acre in Bucklebury village, along with her mother Carole Middleton, father Michael Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton. Kate's family moved to the large, detached house when she was aged 13, and it is reported to have...
Mental HealthWhat Kate Wore

The Duchess Mixes Old & New Pieces for West Midlands Visit

Today the Duke and Duchess traveled to the West Midlands to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. This is the 21st year for the annual week of activities designed to raise awareness of mental health issues and the opportunities to achieve good mental health. (In the US, Mental Health Awareness Week is in October.) This year’s theme is focused on nature.
Celebritiesconwaydailysun.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction at university, recalls friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction to one another, according to one of their university friends who shared a dormitory with them. American singer/songwriter Laura Warshauer says the chemistry between Prince William and Duchess Catherine - then known as Kate Middleton - was apparent from the start as the future British monarch was “always paying attention” to his future wife whenever she was in the room.