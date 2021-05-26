Kate Middleton Broke Her Monochromatic Style Streak With a Very Good Coat

Eschewing all blue and head-to-toe tan, Kate Middleton wore a multi-color plaid coat with bold gold buttons to a drive-in screening of Cruella in Scotland. She and Prince William are still on a royal tour of Scotland, People reports, and they arrived at the event in a 1966 2A Land Rover, a sweet homage to the late Prince Philip, who loved the carmaker so much that he arranged for a special customized Land Rover to carry his coffin at his funeral. Kate and William arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the event, which thanked National Health Service workers for their hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.