newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lawrence Summers on Inflation: Fed ‘Will Only Remove the Punch Bowl After It Sees People Staggering Around Drunk’

By Lawrence Lewitinn
CoinDesk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I think policy is rather overdoing it,” the former U.S. Treasury secretary said at Consensus 2021. The former Treasury secretary under Bill Clinton and one-time director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama has been warning for several months that Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to stem a pandemic-caused slowdown could hurt the United States with inflation levels not seen in years.

www.coindesk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Lawrence Summers
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deflation#Economic Stimulus#The Economist#Chief Economist#U S Treasury#The World Bank#Harvard University#Fed#Great Society#Digital Currency Group#Cryptocurrencies#Carter Administration#Johnson Administration#Inflation Levels#Punch#Drunk#Stimulus Plan#Labor Markets#Overheating#Unemployment Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
World Bank
Related
BusinessPosted by
WABE

Think Inflation Is Bad Now? Let’s Take A Step Back To The 1970s

The 1970s are starting to trend – for all the wrong reasons. Today, prices for everything from gasoline to groceries are surging as the economy roars back from the pandemic recession. And that’s raising concerns in some quarters about whether the United States is headed back to the awful economic days of the 1970s, when the country was gripped by double-digit inflation that required painful action by the Federal Reserve.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Is This The Best Gold ETFs To Hedge Against Inflation As The Fed Runs The Printing Press Hot?

On March 23rd Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Sunday night on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that “there is an infinite amount of cash in the Federal Reserve. We will do whatever we need to do to make sure there’s enough cash in the banking system.” Approximately 12 hours later, the Fed aggressively started a policy of “quantitative easing” or in colloquial terms printing money. The goal of the Federal Reserve action was to clarify they will print as much money as necessary to bail out the economy and inflate asset prices. In the past year, the Federal Reserve has increased the money supply by over 25%.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Key inflation measure comes in at 0.6 percent, above expectations

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, a key measure of inflation, rose 0.6 percent in April, according to Commerce Department data released Friday, higher than the already-inflated 0.5 percent expectations among economists. A "core" version of the measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices came in even higher, at...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Inflation In 2021 Is Nothing Like 1970s Inflation

At this point, it’s a difficult call to decide whether some journalists or economists are the ultimate hype artists when discussing inflation. Not all, thank heavens, and do let us have a public debate on what might happen. Realizing that analogies are dangerous and sly. At question is whether worries that we could see a return of 1970s inflation. Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane brought up an echo of that infamous economic period, according to Reuters.
Businesswolfstreet.com

Fed’s Favorite Lowball Inflation Gauge is Red-Hot, Not Seen in Decades, Even Without the “Base Effect”

The majestic inflation overshoot has arrived. The Fed’s favorite inflation measure, generally the lowest inflation measure the US government provides — tracking a lot lower than even the Consumer Price Index which already understates actual inflation — and therefore our lowest lowball inflation measure, and therefore the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, was released this morning, and it was a doozie, despite being the most understated inflation measure the US has so far come up with.
Businessnaked capitalism

Larry Summers Doubles Down On His Inflation Prediction

Yves here. I am grateful that Barkley Rosser has volunteered for the unpleasant but necessary task of debunking Larry Summers’ inflation scaremongering. And Rosser adopts a suitably jaundiced tone in doing so. By Barkley Rosser, Professor of Economics at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Originally published at EconoSpeak. But...
Income Taxrealclearmarkets.com

Biden-Yellen Intl Tax Cartel Won't Bring Growth

It was with a feeling of deep disappointment, as well as some deja vu, that I read Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is still pushing to form an international cartel of governments that would implement a minimum corporate income tax rate across borders. Now, instead of 21%, Yellen is calling for a… Read Full Article »
Businessmiamiheatnation.com

Top US Fed official downplays inflation, warns against acting early

WASHINGTON (AFP) – The current spike in inflation is unlikely to pose a persistent threat to the US economy, and prematurely heeding calls to act could derail the recovery from the Covid-19 downturn, a top Federal Reserve official said Wednesday. Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles also said he is optimistic...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House, Treasury watching inflation closely, Yellen says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she believes recent rise in inflation will prove temporary and that there is still slack in the economy, but that the White House, Congress, and Treasury are watching it close and have the tools to address it if needed.
Businesswinningatlife.com

Another Inflation Warning

The Philadelphia Fed finds historic price surges. The Federal Reserve is still printing money and holding short-term interest rates near zero, and today brings yet another signal that too little money is not the problem in the U.S. economy. This new report suggesting that the time for emergency monetary policy is over comes from within the Federal Reserve system itself. The latest manufacturing survey from the Philadelphia Fed finds that companies in its region are seeing the same thing that consumers are seeing all over the country: rising prices. The Philadelphia Fed reports:
BusinessCNBC

The Fed keeps expanding its powers, and that's making some people nervous

Wall Street increasingly has noticed that the Fed is continuing to expand on its mandate of price control and full employment. Over the past year, the central bank has taken on climate control and ensuring that employment growth is spread evenly through society. The new agenda closely mirrors values espoused...
BusinessBenzinga

June Outlook: Inflation, Jobs, And The Fed Take Center Stage In Month Ahead

A lot’s happening in June, but the most intense focus could be on a single event the afternoon of June 16. That’s when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) wraps up its June meeting and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell addresses reporters. While a Powell press conference is important whenever it happens, this one has more significance than usual because of what the Fed said at its April meeting.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Are Flat as Fed Calms Inflation Concerns

U.S. Treasury yields are flat on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve officials restated their dovish views on easy monetary policy and inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked 1.3 basis points higher to 1.577% by 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond were flat at 2.26%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.