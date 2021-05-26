Lawrence Summers on Inflation: Fed ‘Will Only Remove the Punch Bowl After It Sees People Staggering Around Drunk’
“I think policy is rather overdoing it,” the former U.S. Treasury secretary said at Consensus 2021. The former Treasury secretary under Bill Clinton and one-time director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama has been warning for several months that Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to stem a pandemic-caused slowdown could hurt the United States with inflation levels not seen in years.www.coindesk.com