Instagram Now Lets Anyone Hide Likes

By Adriana Lee
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
Instagram’s test to hide public like counts is opening up: Now everyone on the photo- and video-sharing network can choose to hide likes, and soon so will anyone on the parent company’s network, Facebook. The company announced the news on Wednesday, alongside an interface change that puts “Drops” at the top of the Shop tab.

