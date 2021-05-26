Instagram Now Lets Anyone Hide Likes

We love our Latina moms, you could even say we adore them most of the time. Some of us already are them! But OMG, they can be so extra sometimes. It’s actually pretty hilarious all of the quirks, superstitions, and idiosyncrasies there are when it comes to Latina moms. There are literally hundreds of TikTok videos with the hashtags, #LatinaMomsBeLike and #HispanicMomsBeLike, and we kind of fell down the rabbit hole. The accuracy is astonishing. They may drive us crazy sometimes, but we wouldn’t change them for the world, so all in good fun, we’ve decided to share some of our favorite #LatinaMomsBeLike TikTok videos here. Honestly, we bet mami would find these skits hilarious too, especially since well…abuela probably did the same things to her.