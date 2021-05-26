Virginia Governor: SPARC Research to Expand in Fauquier
RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam today announced that SPARC Research, a provider of program and engineering services in advanced missile and rocket propulsion, will invest $2.5 million to expand its operation in Fauquier County. The company will establish a new 20,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility on 4.5 acres at 5310 Edmore Court near its current location. With this expansion, SPARC plans to increase its engineering capabilities and establish rocket motor component manufacturing to produce nozzle components, case insulation, and assembly functions. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and West Virginia for the project, which will create 16 new jobs.stl.news