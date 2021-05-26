Virginia Governor: SPARC Research to Expand in Fauquier

(Updated at 11:40 a.m.) Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.