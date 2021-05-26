Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates Is Ready To Help Patients Achieve Spring Ready Feet

As the winter chill melts into sunny skies and as boot weather transitions into sandal weather, Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates (FASA) is equipped with a wellness team that is ready to help patients achieve spring-ready feet. Throughout the South Sound, several FASA locations provide both surgical and noninvasive podiatry services for injuries and ailments of the foot, ankle and toes. Using a multi-step approach, FASA treats a wide range of chronic foot conditions, including fungal infections of the toenail.