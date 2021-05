During the month of May, Krapohl Ford & Lincoln is partnering with the Mount Pleasant Women's Initiative to support local women and girls. From now through May 26, people can bring feminine hygiene and personal care supplies to the dealership or Weichert Realtors on Broadway and the supplies will be donated to the Care Store for local women and girls. The recommended products for donation includes shampoo, conditioner, styling products, body soap and hand soap, tampons and pads, lotion, moisturizers, women's shaving cream and dental products among other items.