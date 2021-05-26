Sophie Okonedo and Tobias Menzies Join Season 2 Of ‘Modern Love’

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines. Powerhouse performer Keala Settle will present a one-night-only concert at London's Cadogan Hall December 22. The singer was Tony-nominated for 2013's Hands on a Hardbody and has since appeared in Waitress and Les Misérables. After her role in the film The Greatest Showman and her breakout soundtrack hit "This Is Me," Settle joined co-star Hugh Jackman on his 2019 world tour. "After the past year and a half we have had, I have learned and understood more about my voice and the healing power of music. This concert is filled with music that has helped heal me and rediscover life. I cannot wait to share it with you all," Settle said in a statement. The concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live, a new collaboration between boutique concert producer Club 11 London and theatrical producers DLAP Entertainment. Tickets go on sale here May 28.