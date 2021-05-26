newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin is short-term bullish within a bearish correction, watch formation below 5/26/21

By Moor Analytics
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $35,315 so far, but this "correction" also has a trending structure to it. Lower levels of possible exhaustion come in at $30,575-27,160, and $17,330-12,445. We held the upper of these with a $30,205 low and rallied $10,395. These are ON HOLD as we broke above the formation mentioned below.

