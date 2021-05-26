Bitcoin is short-term bullish within a bearish correction, watch formation below 5/26/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5 of this. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2 of this. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. The above formations are OFF HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above at $1,999.7-$2,006.5 with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 (+2 tics per/hour) brought in $238.3 of pressure. The above formations are ON HOLD. The trade above $1,688.2 (+.3 of a tic per/hour) warned of solid strength, likely for days/weeks. We have seen $225 so far.