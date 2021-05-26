newsbreak-logo
Tampa’s Kenzie Wheeler Finished In 2nd Place On ‘The Voice’

By Travis Daily
995qyk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur very own Kenzie Wheeler from Dover, FL has made us proud by not only competing in “The Voice” but also finishing STRONG!. Last Night (5/25) “The Voice” crowned their new champion. Although it wasn’t the number one spot, Kenzie Wheeler got second place during this season of “The Voice”. Kenzie Wheeler worked really hard and we rooted him on all season long. Not only did he get love from the Tampa Bay area, people all over the nation were gushing over that mullet and amazing vocals. We are so happy for Kenzie Wheeler and are excited to see where his future leads.

