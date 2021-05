New York, NY– This May, come home to BET for a night of Black joy, entertainment, and MORE of the Tyler Perry content we all can’t get enough of; you bring the family, we’ll bring the funny. New episodes of “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” season eight and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” season two return Tuesday, May 25, starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Executive Produced by Tyler Perry, “House of Payne” and “Assisted Living” occupied the #1 and #2 spots for comedy series on cable for African Americans 18-49, 25-54 in the calendar year 2020,* respectively. In anticipation of their premieres, BET has green-lit “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” for a ninth season and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” for a third season.