How Vaccination Has Impacted Covid-19 Hospital Trends

Over the past year and a half, hospitality marketing and management has witnessed tremendous growth in terms of research and development (Byrd, et.al, 2021). The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about much of this change, as it has warped our concept of time. The early part of 2020 until now feels like a decade ago, not only because of our perception, but also because the world, and specifically the hospitality industry, underwent a lot of changes in a short period of time that normally would take years to materialize. In this article, we will discuss how Covid-19 has changed the face of marketing in the hospitality industry, with more technology being adopted by the industry (Fantozzi,2020). This article will talk about the increase in dependence on social media and content marketing, the variety of available technology that is being currently used by marketers in the hospitality industry such as virtual and augmented reality technologies, and how they have effectively made their space in the hospitality industry. Also mentioned are the disadvantages of using technology for marketing in the hospitality industry.