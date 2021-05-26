eDriving Accelerates International Expansion to Support Organizations Around the World in their Safety and Sustainability Objectives

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today published its Integrated Report, a comprehensive overview of the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and its progress toward its purpose of delivering a smoke-free future. This includes its 2025 ambitions to have switched more than 40 million adult smokers to its smoke-free products, with half from non-OECD countries, and for smoke-free products to account for more than 50 percent of PMI’s total net revenues. Further accelerating PMI’s transformation, this year the company introduced two new 2025 ambitions, linked to its Business Transformation Metrics: for its smoke-free products to be available in 100 markets and for at least USD 1 billion in annual net revenues to come from "beyond nicotine” products. The Integrated Report also outlines case studies of early indications of PMI’s smoke-free products’ impacts in markets where such products have a meaningful presence.