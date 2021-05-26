Crop Connection
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is now accepting nominations for two seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Producers that grow and sell soybeans in Districts 2 and 6 are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board. District 2 includes Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties. District 6 includes Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.www.agupdate.com