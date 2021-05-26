newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Crop Connection

agupdate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is now accepting nominations for two seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Producers that grow and sell soybeans in Districts 2 and 6 are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board. District 2 includes Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties. District 6 includes Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

www.agupdate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agricultural Research#Food Production#U S Production#Marketing Order Program#P O Box 8911#The North Central Farm#Manitowoc#Soybeans#Growers#Farmers#Agricultural Populations#Producers#Waukesha#Kenosha#Polk#Walworth#Racine#St Croix#Buffalo#Ozaukee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgriculturePantagraph

Labor shortage ‘hitting ag community hard’

The availability of farm labor is a major concern for many, and there are few signs the situation will improve in the near term. Farmers across the country are routinely frustrated when trying to find workers to plant and harvest grain, pick fruits and vegetables, and tend to livestock. And a federal initiative to amend foreign worker regulations is getting mixed reviews.
Sheboygan County, WILeader-Telegram

Sheboygan farmers dig into cover crop termination

GLENBEULAH — For farmers, committing to planting cover crops is one thing. Figuring out how to do it is another. That was the focus at a Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers field day on April 21 as participants explored the right seed mix, when to plant and the best time to terminate the crop.
AgricultureCrescent-News

Seeding cover crops after wheat

Wheat will be maturing early due to 90°F temperatures. Wheat grows best under cooler temperatures (less than 80°F) and moist soil conditions. Wheat stands look great, but starts to die with hot dry temperatures, resulting in lower wheat yields. Wheat harvest may start in 4-5 weeks, so start ordering cover crop seed now. A long growing season after wheat allows for many cover crop options.
College Station, TXtamu.edu

Is carbon the ‘crop’ of the future?

An increasing awareness and concern about the environment, changes in government policy, America’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement and a robust demand for carbon offsets all point toward an appetite for a different type of agricultural crop – carbon. “There has been an increasing amount of discussion on how to...
Agricultureagupdate.com

An ongoing effort to improve crop productivity

There’s the eye test and then there’s hard data analysis. Jack Boyer, who farms in Black Hawk, Grundy and Tama counties in northeastern Iowa, sees differences in crop stress between fields, soil blowing away and water runoff. He also relies on data to confirm his efforts with multiple 4R Plus practices to improve soil structure, weed control and fertility management, just to name a few.
Manhattan, KSrepublic-online.com

Weekly crop report

MANHATTAN — For the week ending May 23, there were 2.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 8 percent short, 73 percent adequate, and 18 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2 percent very short, 12...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Oil Crops Outlook: Domestic

Despite High Prices, Increased Crush Outlook Limits Soybeans Available for Export in 2021/22. As demand for biofuel continues to drive soybean crush levels in the domestic oilseed market and to capture an increasing share of the U.S. soybean crop, exports of U.S. soybeans are expected to decline in 2021/22 to 2.075 billion bushels. This volume would represent a 9 percent decline from the 2.28 billion bushels of exports anticipated for this marketing year. If realized, the 2.225 billion bushels of expected soybean crush for the 2021/22 marketing year would represent a new record volume, overtaking the 2.19 billion bushels of crush anticipated for 2020/21. High prices for soybean oil are largely responsible for the larger crush volumes, even as soybean prices continue to increase. Although no change has been forecasted for the season-average ending price for the current marketing year, the 2021/22 price is expected to increase significantly at $13.85 per bushel, the highest price received since the 2012/13 marketing year.
Agricultureaces.edu

Fertigation of Vegetable Crops

Irrigation and fertilization are two of the most important components of growing vegetable crops. When these components are combined, the result is known as fertigation. Fertigation is the process of directly applying fertilizer to a crop through the irrigation system. In commercial production, drip tape is often used to irrigate...
Grand Forks, NDWorthington Daily Globe

Buckwheat, mustard crops get crop insurance, equipment lifts

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Minn-Dak Growers Ltd. — the region’s premier processors of buckwheat and mustard — has some good news for growers of both crops. First, company vice president and co-owner Jeremy Peterson said new counties have been added in 2021 for standard crop insurance for buckwheat production in North Dakota and Montana. That could still help producers with a late-season, drought-tolerant alternative crop into late June.
AgricultureFence Post

Estimated crop water use

The estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle crops for the previous week and the upcoming week is shown in this table. It is based on data gathered by and calculations made by Nebraska Extension personnel. Crop water use will vary across the Panhandle due to variation in temperature and precipitation events. Crop water use will assist growers with irrigation scheduling and efficient water use.
Agriculturefarms.com

Crop Pest Update

High levels of wireworms were reported from some cereal fields in the Central region. Some cutworms are being found, but no high levels reported yet. Flea beetles are active; no reports of economic damage to canola yet. Diseases. Very few disease concerns at the moment. Weeds. Weed growth is slow...
Van Wert County, OHTimes-Bulletin

The week for planting the 2021 crop

VAN WERT – The job description of Lehman Feed Mill’s Jeff Lehman for this week is practically off the page. Lehman serves farmers in eastern Adams County and western Van Wert County. With the onslaught of the season’s first heat wave, sowing crops in the two-county area is practically a 24-hour job in some fields. From Ohio City to Berne and beyond, tractor lights can be seen in fields well after dark.
AgricultureCrescent-News

Crimping to terminate cover crops

Cover crops out compete many troublesome weeds but cover crops need to be terminated. Most farmers kill cover crop with herbicides but crimper crop rollers can terminate naturally. Selecting the right cover crop to crimp and timing are critical for getting good crimping results. The most common grass crops that...
Agriculturefoundationfar.org

Next Generation Crops

In the US, we grow large quantities of corn and soy. With significant acreage devoted to same crop, pests, pathogens and environmental changes – including heat, drought, frost and freeze – can cause dramatic crop losses. Furthermore, climate change allows for harmful pests and pathogens to thrive. Yet, growing a...
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Keep Crops Watered Amid Dry Conditions

With hot temperatures expected to get hotter and dry conditions only expected to get drier, irrigation management is a top priority for Alabama vegetable and specialty crop producers. “They need to make sure their irrigation system is working correctly, obviously,” said Joe Kemble, Alabama Extension vegetable specialist. “The nice thing...
Medical & BiotechVSC NEWS

Hops Can Be Alternative Crop for Producers in the Southeast

Increased interest in locally-sourced hops has researchers at Auburn University studying the viability of producing the crop in the Southeast. Auburn specialists, including Andre da Silva, Assistant Professor of Vegetable Crop Systems at Auburn University, implemented the first hop yard in the E.V. Smith Research and Extension Center to evaluate hops as an alternative crop in Alabama. Preliminary data showed the potential of this crop to be established on small to medium-scale farms.
AgricultureArkansas Online

Planting of crops racing forecast

May's dark parade of rain has provided frustration aplenty for Arkansas farmers trying to get a crop in the ground, however, "this past week could've been much worse," said Jarrod Hardke, extension rice agronomist for the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. "The rain we received back on [May 11],...