Effingham Noon Rotary Club Learns About Importance Of Pollinators

The Effingham County Health Department announced three new cases of COVID-19: one on Saturday and two on Monday. They range in age from 50s to 60s. Meanwhile, over 20,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to Effingham County residents, with over 28% now fully vaccinated. Eighty percent of those aged 65 and over have had at least one dose and this is reflected in the demographics of those who have tested positive over the last couple of months.