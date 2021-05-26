Effingham Noon Rotary Club Learns About Importance Of Pollinators
The Effingham Noon Rotary Club joined forces with Rotarians worldwide to address the steep decline in pollinators across the globe. Operation Pollination is an effort deployed by Rotary International to bolster the habitats of bees and other species that assist in critical plant pollination. Causes of pollinator decline include habitat loss, a changing environment, pesticides, and parasites. There are many different pollinator species located throughout the United States and the world, including bees, wasps, ants, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, as well as birds and bats. In the United States alone, pollination by honey bees contributed to over $19 billion of crop production.www.effinghamradio.com