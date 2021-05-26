Remember to Take Care of Yourself as You Get Older
In this day and age, you need to take solid care of yourself. Not just keeping your weight down but don’t smoke either. For males or females, this is a must. High blood pressure is also something to address. Look at Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson and what they have accomplished at 42 and 50 years of age. We aren't all professional athletes like they are, but all of you weekend warriors need to take care of yourselves too with your health.thegame730am.com