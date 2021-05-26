Remember to Take Care of Yourself as You Get Older

“Memory is inherently unreliable. With time, it degrades. With trauma, it fragments. In isolation, it festers.” — Ellen Kirschman, Ph.D. I recently celebrated one of those milestone birthdays. At 55, I have likely lived more of my life than I have left to experience. It is a sobering realization. Even though we don’t know what will occur in the days ahead, we know these days, this age, marks something. If we take the time to explore the significant moments, we can discover so much about ourselves and those who have impacted our lives. The more we know, the more we can choose to understand and accept (or work to change).