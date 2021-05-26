Unreal Engine 5 is available in Early Access, with a full release date in 2022

This is one of those “can’t say much more than the headline” kind of posts, but 10292 The Friends Apartments set is now available for VIP Early Access. If you’re not a VIP member, then you’ll have to wait until June 1. I’m almost tempted to say that this is the ultimate Friends set that could ever be made. It’s filled to the brim with details that any hardcore and casual fan could spot and recognize. The cost is $149.99 for 2,048 pieces. Grab this and the Ideas set that started it all, 21319 Central Perk ($59.99), and you’ll be as Friends complete as you can be.