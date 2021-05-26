Unreal Engine 5 is available in Early Access, with a full release date in 2022
Epic Games’ impressive Unreal Engine 5 is now in the hands of developers, as it enters Early Access starting today. The powerful game development engine has been anticipated for about a year now, ever since the company showed off the first tech demo. Earlier today, Epic Games dove a bit deeper into Unreal Engine 5 with a stream. However, it was more aimed at developers, showing off the different features and tools available. The Early Access build is only available for game developers who want to try before they buy. However, the full release date for Unreal Engine 5 is set for early 2022.www.pcinvasion.com