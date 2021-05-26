Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

Overview: US and UK markets are closed for holidays on Monday, contributing to the rather subdued price action today. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rallied two percent last week, the most in three months, and most markets started off the week with modest gains. Japan, Australia and Singapore were notable exceptions. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 took a seven-day advance into today's action and is struggling to extend it. US futures have edged slightly higher. European bond yields have edged higher. The dollar is little changed against the major currencies. Outside of the Australian dollar, which is about 0.3% higher, around $0.7735, the other major currencies are +/- 0.15%. Emerging market currencies are mostly firmer, led by the Turkish lira, which was helped by a stronger than expected Q1 GDP (1.7% quarter-over-year and 7% year-over-year). The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is extending its advance for the fourth consecutive session. Gold is holding above $1900, while oil is firm, and July WTI is extending last week's 4.3% rally as it tries to solidify a foothold above $67 ahead of tomorrow's OPEC+ meeting. Industrial commodities, such as copper, iron ore, and steel rebar have moved higher to build on the recovery seen at the end of last week.