New York City, NY

Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates. The dollar index rose as much as 0.4%...

City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
