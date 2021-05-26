E.l.f. Posts 9th Quarter of Sales Growth, Aided by Stimulus Shopping

Destination XL was caught a bit offguard by the rebound in business in the first quarter. In an earnings call Thursday morning, Harvey Kanter, president and chief executive officer of the men’s big and tall retailer, said the company had been expecting “some degree of pent-up demand for clothing in the first quarter’s results, but not so soon and certainly not so dramatically.” But as vaccination rates rose, government stimulus checks hit bank accounts and men started venturing out again, DXL stores reaped the benefits.