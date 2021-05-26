Cancel
Minnesota State

3 Injury Crashes Reported in Rochester Area Since Tuesday Evening

By Andy Brownell
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting on several injury crashes in the Rochester area. The most recent occurred around 8:30 this morning in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Jasmine Paulson of West Concord was driving east on Dodge County Road 24 when she went through the intersection with Highway 57 and her pickup crashed into the ditch along the west side of the highway just north of the town of Berne. Paulson was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

One-vehicle crash in Viola sends 4 to hospital

A one-vehicle crash Monday morning sent four people to the hospital. Noe Absalon Perez Cruz, 22, of Little Rock, Ark., was driving a 1999 Ford Econoline northbound on Minnesota Highway 42 two miles north of County Road 9 about 7 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Four Passengers Hurt in Van Crash near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were transported to St. Mary's hospital following a single-vehicle crash northeast of Rochester. The State Patrol says a full-size van was traveling north on Highway 42 when it left the road and crashed into the right ditch. The crash occurred around 7 AM two miles north of the intersection with Olmsted County Road 9 in Viola Township.