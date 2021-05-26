Patrick Demands Special Session After Priority Bills Die
In a desperate attempt to get his bills passed one way or another, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has requested Gov. Greg Abbott calls for a special session in June. Patrick expects to have three bills passed during that session: SB10 which would ban taxpayer-funded lobbying, SB12, a bill that would allow Texans to sue social media if they get censored or suspended, and SB29 which would require public school students to compete in interscholastic athletic competitions based on their birth sex.www.reformaustin.org