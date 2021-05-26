Cancel
Patrick Demands Special Session After Priority Bills Die

By Reform Austin Staff
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 15 days ago
In a desperate attempt to get his bills passed one way or another, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has requested Gov. Greg Abbott calls for a special session in June. Patrick expects to have three bills passed during that session: SB10 which would ban taxpayer-funded lobbying, SB12, a bill that would allow Texans to sue social media if they get censored or suspended, and SB29 which would require public school students to compete in interscholastic athletic competitions based on their birth sex.

Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

