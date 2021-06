Morocco’s growth is expected to reach 5.3% in 2021, and to consolidate to 3.3% in 2022, according to the Kingdom’s Central Bank (BAM). “Growth would reach 5.3 percent this year, driven by a 3.6 percent increase in the value added of non-agricultural activities and a 17.6 percent rebound in the agricultural sector”, the bank pointed out in a press release following its second quarterly meeting of the year.