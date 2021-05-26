Review: 2021 Siri Remote

With the debut of Apple TV 4K a few weeks ago, a new and improved Siri Remote was also introduced. Compared to its predecessor which had a touchpad, this one has a clickable D-Pad while retaining a circular touch-sensitive area in the middle for gestures. It has a cool jogwheel function that is a sweet callback to iPod’s scrollwheel, while the Siri button now sits on the side – easier to find and less prone to accidental press. But one area where it missed the mark is the lack of a tracking feature.