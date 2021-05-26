Reimagined Jungle Cruise Will Open First at Disneyland, With Work Continuing at Walt Disney World
It has been announced that Disney's reimagined Jungle Cruise attraction will debut in just a few weeks on July 16, 2021 at Disneyland Resort, where the attraction has been closed since reopening while work continues behind the scenes on updating this ride. In addition, it was announced that the Magic Kingdom version of this attraction will debut its refreshed look later this summer, but no target date was given.www.themeparktourist.com