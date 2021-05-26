Country Singer Morgan Wallen Went ‘Silent’ and Bailed on NAACP Meeting Over His N-Word Outburst But Recently Turned Up Performing at Kid Rock’s Music Venue
Country star Morgan Wallen has apparently neglected to keep his promise to meet with the NAACP after a video of him using the N-word was publicized in February. As Atlanta Black Star previously reported, the musician was embroiled in controversy when a leaked video emerged of him hurling the racial slur after coming home after a night out with friends. In the video, Wallen is seen outside hurling profanities at his friends after a night out in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 31. The singer is heard saying, “Take care of this “p****-a** m**********r” to his friends before adding: “Take care of this p****-ass n*****.”atlantablackstar.com