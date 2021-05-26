Clear Labs Raises $60MM in Series C Financing to Accelerate Breakthrough Approach that Identifies Pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 and Its Variants, in Real-Time

One of the most successful inventors and entrepreneurs who masterminded the unprecedented success of Qiagen N.V. from a start-up to a 10 billion market cap enterprise has taken the decision to refocus his activities on BrainRepair UG, a spin-off of the Ruhr-University Bochum (RUB). BrainRepair UG has developed a unique method based on own (autologous) cord blood stem cells to treat brain damage and cerebral palsy (CP) in newborns affecting 70,000 babies in the EU each year. Metin Colpan’s patented invention has become a standard method recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is used by researchers all over the world, changing the way they can access, purify and understand genetic data in DNA and RNA. The European Patent Office states “…The tireless work of German scientist Metin Colpan over four decades has paved the way for rapid and effective genetic data analysis, enabling researchers to better detect disease and unlocking new therapies for conditions, including COVID-19,” and Prof. Dr. Arne Jensen, Co-Founder and CEO of BrainRepair UG, continues “We are delighted that we now can draw on the vast experience Dr. Colpan is offering us as Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Advisory Board on our way to the stock market at Nasdaq First North for which the IPO is planned in November 2021.” BrainRepair UG’s stem cell product has been granted the worldwide first ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ (ODD) by the European Commission and the European Medicines Agency. This designation guarantees market exclusivity in all EU member states for 12 years upon market authorisation. Prof. Arne Jensen stresses, “All our personal, scientific, clinical, and philanthropic efforts serve the ultimate goal – to combat infantile Cerebral palsy, the most common disability in childhood, and stop CP in children!”