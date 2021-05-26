newsbreak-logo
Marshall, IL

Marshall Library Presents: Little Library Outposts

Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know Marshall Area Public Library District has installed five little libraries available to patrons to use for free? These pint size libraries look very similar to an oversized bird house and offer area residents an opportunity to get books when traveling to the library may not be feasible. They contain a variety of books for different interests and ages that anyone may borrow. There is no need to “check out” books from the little libraries because they are all donated books or materials that have been deleted from Marshall Public Library’s collection. The hope is that a person might find an interesting book, take it home to read it, and then return it for someone else to enjoy. A person might also put one of their own books in the little library they no longer want to keep.

