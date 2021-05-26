Netflix Series: Fresh Fried & Crispy Starring Daym Drops
Extra crispy pork chops in Birmingham, deep fried Oreos in San Diego, and jumbo lump crab cakes in Baltimore. Is your mouth watering yet? Daym Drops, the Grandfather of Food Reviews on YouTube travels all around the country to find the best unknown fried dishes coming from the streets, fancy restaurants, and home kitchens. Come along for the ride as he drops in on America’s smokin’ hot spots looking for the freshest takes on fried food. Fresh, Fried & Crispy drops June 9, only on Netflix. Check out the trailer inside and congrats to Daym Drops, I loved watching his food reviews on YouTube!www.talkingwithtami.com