UPSTACK Acquires Technology Consulting Firm M2 Enterprise Group

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Mike Casagrande and Mike Leonardi Join Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Platform as Partners. UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired M2 Enterprise Group Inc. (M2), a telecommunications consulting firm specializing in unified communications and contact center services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

